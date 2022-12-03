Hyderabad varsity professor held for misbehaving with foreign student

Hyd professor held for misbehaving with foreign student

The woman, a post graduate student from Thailand, is not able to communicate in English or Hindi and the services of a translator have been sought

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 03 2022, 13:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A University of Hyderabad (UoH) professor was taken into custody for allegedly trying to misbehave with a foreign student, police said on Saturday. The 62-year-old man was booked for allegedly outraging the woman's modesty and the case was registered on a complaint by a university official.

The woman, a post graduate student from Thailand, is not able to communicate in English or Hindi and the services of a translator have been sought to record her statement, they said. Police would proceed further based on her statement. The accused professor allegedly attempted to kiss and hug her at his residence on Friday evening, they added.

India News
Hyderabad
Crimes against women
Molestation

