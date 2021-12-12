IAF chopper crash: Phone of eyewitness sent for forensic examination

IAF chopper crash: Witness' phone sent for examination

A wedding photographer from Coimbatore, who had gone to Katteri to click photos, had captured a video of the incident on his phone

  Dec 12 2021
The mobile phone of a person who had videographed the helicopter crash, which led to the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, has been sent for forensic examination, police said on Sunday.

Joe, a wedding photographer from Coimbatore, had gone to Katteri area in the hilly Nilgiris district along with his friend Nazar and some of their family members to click photographs on December 8. Out of curiosity, he had recorded the video of the ill-fated helicopter on his mobile phone, apparently moments before it crashed.

The video of the chopper disappearing into the fog has since gone viral on social media. The district police have collected Joe's mobile phone and sent it to a forensic lab in Coimbatore, as part of the investigation in the case. A probe is also under way to ascertain why the photographer and others with him had gone to the dense forest region, which is a prohibited area due to the frequent movement of wild animals, they said.

Meanwhile, the police department has sought details relating to weather and temperature in the region on the day of the incident from the Meteorological Department in Chennai. Besides, police are questioning witnesses to gather clues about the crash, they said.

General Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed when the Mi-17VH helicopter crashed in a wooded valley at Katteri-Nanjappanchathram area in Coonoor on Wednesday. One IAF personnel survived the crash and is undergoing treatment in Bengaluru.

