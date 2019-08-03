IAS officer in dock after journalist killed in accident

A young IAS officer in Kerala is in the dock after the car he was travelling in rammed into a journalist, killing him on the spot in Thiruvananthapuram city in the early hours of Saturday.

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, who was in the car, was alleged to be behind the wheels when the accident occurred. However, Venkitaraman denied the allegation and said that a woman who was accompanying him, was driving the car. The woman, identified as NRI businesswomen Waha Firoz, also claimed that she was driving.

The deceased has been identified as K M Basheer, 35, who was working as the Thiruvananthapuram unit chief of Malayalam daily 'Siraj'. He is a native of Malappuram district. He leaves behind his mother, wife and two daughters.

The accident occurred around 1 am on Saturday. Basheer was returning home after an official meeting. The car, which was over-speeding, rammed into Basheer's motorcycle from behind, killing him on the spot.

There were also allegations that the police failed to subject the IAS officer to medical tests even though he was in an inebriated state. The local police said that though there was a smell of liquor on Sriram, he was not subjected to a blood test to check the presence of alcohol as he maintained that the woman was driving. There was no alcohol present in her blood.

However, some autorickshaw driver who initially rushed to the accident spot said that they saw Sriram getting down from the driver's seat.

Sriram was in the news earlier after he initiated steps to evict encroachments in Idukki district. Sriram, who was on study leave, was posted as Director of Survey and Land Records the other day.