IICT to collaborate LAXAI LifeSciences to reduce dependency on China for active pharma ingredients

The Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) has announced a collaboration with LAXAI LifeSciences to develop and manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Intermediates, to help reduce the dependency of the Indian pharmaceutical sector on the Chinese imports.

Both IICT, a constituent laboratory of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and LAXAI, an integrated pharmaceutical company, are based in Hyderabad.

“Outbreak of COVID-19 has exposed the disproportionate reliance of the Indian pharmaceutical industry, third-largest in the world by the volume of drugs produced, on the Chinese raw materials. With delayed delivery and increased pricing pressure of these raw materials, the Indian pharma sector is staring at supply shortages,” a press release said.

IICT is working with LAXAI for the synthesis of drugs being used in the fight against the Coronavirus. The collaboration would primarily focus on Umifenovir, Remdesivir and a key intermediate of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

“Realizing that drug security and undisrupted access to essential medicines is critical for public health, the union cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a special package for promotion of bulk drug manufacturing in India and reduction of our dependence on China.”

The IICT and LAXAI LifeSciences collaboration to jointly develop and manufacture APIs and Intermediates is in line with these efforts, the release said.

India, one of the largest producers of anti-malarial drug HCQ, has seen a spurt in demand in recent weeks. India has sent HCQ to over 50 countries over the last few days, including the United States.

The collaboration would result in a cost-effective process with minimal dependency on China for key raw materials. In addition, Remdesivir, which has been previously administered to Ebola virus patients, is currently under clinical trials to evaluate efficacy and safety against COVID -19.

The collaboration will use the know-how for commercial manufacturing of the products. LAXAI Life Sciences shall be one of the first few to commercialize these products. The manufacturing of these APIs and intermediates will be taken up at USFDA/GMP approved plants held by LAXAI through its subsidiary, Therapiva private limited, the company said.