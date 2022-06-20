IIT-M launches outreach program for rural school students

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) on Monday launched an outreach program for rural school students through a summer program on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to kindle their passion for creative and innovative thinking for scientific and technological advancements.

The Institute is planning to make this program available through online mode to rural students across India with an aim to motivate students by imparting knowledge on fundamental principles and provide experiences that would enable them to think big.

To be taught in English and Tamil, the initiative was launched by Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday. The program will go on till June 25.

“This program will instill confidence in government school students. Chief Minister M K Stalin is keen that government schools become a place of pride for students. This program will help motivate students to become job generators instead of job seekers. STEM Education will greatly improve ‘learning outcomes’,” Poyyamozhi said.

Also Read: IIT-M professor chosen for International Prize for Water

The IIT-M said the program will have a hands-on practical component of 70 per cent with the remaining 30 per cent comprising motivational lectures by expert members from industry and academics.

IIT-M director Prof V Kamakoti said the institute has selected key topics such as electronics during the five-day event. “This is the first of its kind program being held by IIT Madras. Now, 100 students are attending this program but our target is to reach out to one lakh students,” he said.

In the first batch, this program initially brings together 100 children studying in Class X in government schools from rural areas to IIT Madras to provide a residential summer program. Topics in basic sciences will be covered including Environmental and Electronic aspects in Engineering, Technological growth in Renewable Energies and Applied Mathematics, among others.

The students are from Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Perambalur, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts.

“The Institute is arranging for travel to the campus besides food and accommodation for the students. A special kit has also been prepared for this program in which the students can carry out as many as 100 electronic experiments,” the IIT-M said.