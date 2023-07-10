Increase quantity of copra procurement from Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin to PM

With huge stocks of copra available still with farmers, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday urged the Union Government to increase the quantity of procurement under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) as the market prices are still low.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he has received several requests from coconut growers across Tamil Nadu to increase the procurement target under the PSS scheme. In the state, the PSS procurement is done by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).

Stalin pointed out that Tamil Nadu stands third in area and productivity and second in production of coconut at the national level with an area of 4.46 lakh hectare, production of 53,518 lakh nuts and productivity of 11,692 nuts per hectare.

The Chief Minister asked the Union Government to enhance the quantity ceiling from the existing 25 per cent to 40 per cent for procurement of copra in the current season till September 2023. He also wanted to increase the procurement target from 56,000 MT to 90,000 MT for Tamil Nadu.

“…which will help in stabilizing the market price of copra and thus will benefit the coconut growers in the state,” Stalin told Modi.

Though copra procurement under PSS was initiated in the year 2019 in Tamil Nadu, the procurement was negligible during the initial years as the market prices were well above the MSP. However, from 2022 onwards, the trend reversed due to increased production of coconut. As a result, the market price of coconut declined from about Rs 2,500 per quintal to Rs 1,500 per quintal.

Similarly, the market price of copra declined from nearly Rs 11,500 per quintal to Rs.8,100 per quintal, Stalin said, adding that this has resulted in a spike in the procurement of copra under PSS in the year 2022 and current year.

“Under PSS, in the current year so far within a span of just three months from April to June 2023, 47,513 MT of copra has been procured against the target of 56,000 MT and still three months of procurement season i.e., July to September 2023 are remaining,” the CM added in his letter.