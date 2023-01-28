India Boat and Marine show begins in Kerala

The fifth edition of the India Boat and Marine Show (IBMS), a premier industrial show in the boat and marine sector in the country commenced at the Marine Drive Ground here.

The three-day event, which is slated as the only boat show in the country, was inaugurated by State Transport Minister Antony Raju on Friday.

The fair has 115 stalls of more than 65 companies displaying various products and services including different types of boats, speed boats, engines, unmanned remote-controlled watercraft for weed removal and rescue, underwater unmanned inspection equipment, navigational systems, ancillary service providers, water sports equipment and others.

The show is open from 11 AM to 8 PM and the organisers expect more than 5,000 business visitors.

One of the major attractions of the show is an AI-powered unmanned Clearbot, that can be used for removing algae, collecting and disposing of waste like oil and plastic, and transporting goods of up to 200 kg, the organisers said.

Remotely operated vehicles of EyeROV based at the Kerala Startup Mission can reach depths of up to two nautical miles and can be used for various unmanned underwater experiments using remote control. The life-saving device called 'Life' made by the firm Saif Seas from Visakhapatnam is also gaining attention in the show.

The aluminum boats, crafts, canoes and an electric boat called Synergy 58 made by Kottayam Chingavanam-based Kelachandra Precision Engineers are also attracting visitors to the fair.

The organisers and sponsors of IBMS pointed out that the State has been the maritime gateway to South India with a very long coastline and with its major port Kochi being an all-weather port strategically located on the east-west trade route. "No other Indian port enjoys the proximity to the maritime highway as Kochi port. All these factors fuelled the growth of Kochi as a maritime hub," the organisers said in a release.

The event is supported and endorsed by the State Department of Industries, KMRL, IWAI, Cochin Port Authority, Kerala Tourism, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, DTPC, Mariners Society-Kerala, KUFOS and CIFT.

The programme is organised by Kochi-based Cruz Expos who have been conducting the boat shows in Kochi and also have been regularly organising the popular FoodTech Kerala and HotelTech Kerala series of B2B trade exhibitions in Kerala for the past 14 years.