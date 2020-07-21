IndiGo crew grooves to the beats of 'Butta Bomma' at Vizag airport

Travellers at the Vizag airport were pleasantly surprised when the Indigo ground staff jigged to the tunes of popular ‘Butta Bomma' on Monday.

The video later went viral over social media platforms after G Sreenivasa Kumar posted it on Twitter captioned, “@IndiGo6E’s Vizag crew groove to Stylishstar @alluarjun @hedgepooja’s #Buttabomma from #AlaVaikunthpurramuloo @MusicThaman's musical.”

On the same day, the budget airline announced that it will let go 10% of its employees due to the pandemic.

The chartbuster has trended for quite some time and has become a popular dance number. Australian cricketer David Warner was seen dancing with his wife to this song earlier in the year.

Netizens loved the energy and the enthusiasm of the performers.

One Twitter user said: “Cheering to Passenger for Taking life Easy in time of Covid-19 Pandemic.... Good Work #Indigo Vizag", while another praised the 'energy' of the video.