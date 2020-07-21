IndiGo crew grooves to 'Butta Bomma' at Vizag airport

IndiGo crew grooves to the beats of 'Butta Bomma' at Vizag airport

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 21 2020, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 23:18 ist
Image: Twitter/G Sreenivasa Kumar

Travellers at the Vizag airport were pleasantly surprised when the Indigo ground staff jigged to the tunes of popular ‘Butta Bomma' on Monday.

The video later went viral over social media platforms after G Sreenivasa Kumar posted it on Twitter captioned, “@IndiGo6E’s Vizag crew groove to Stylishstar @alluarjun @hedgepooja’s #Buttabomma from #AlaVaikunthpurramuloo @MusicThaman's musical.”

On the same day, the budget airline announced that it will let go 10% of its employees due to the pandemic.

The chartbuster has trended for quite some time and has become a popular dance number. Australian cricketer David Warner was seen dancing with his wife to this song earlier in the year.

Netizens loved the energy and the enthusiasm of the performers.

One Twitter user said: “Cheering to Passenger for Taking life Easy in time of Covid-19 Pandemic.... Good Work #Indigo Vizag", while another praised the 'energy' of the video.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vizag
Vizag airport
Social media

What's Brewing

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

 