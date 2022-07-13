Instruct Tamil Nadu government to suspend intelligence chief in fake passport case: BJP to Governor

Alleging the involvement of state intelligence wing chief, Davidson Devasirvatham, in a fake passport racket, Tamil Nadu BJP has demanded Governor R N Ravi to instruct the state government to place the senior police officer under suspension and order a probe by the CBI or NIA into the issue which concerns with the country’s security.

In a three-page letter to Ravi, TN BJP chief K Annamalai referred to the arrests of two people for possessing fake passports and an FIR which said

53 passports were obtained under the Avaniyapuram police station in Madurai.

Also Read: BJP’s ‘wait and watch’ approach as AIADMK power struggle intensifies

Annamalai, an ex-IPS officer himself, said Illavarasu was the Inspector, while Dharmalingam was the Inspector of Police (Intelligence), Siva Kumar the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Intelligence), and Devasirvatham was the Commissioner of Police of Madurai City.

“It is important to note that the Inspectors and the Assistant Commissioner have a role in the police verification process. The Q Branch CID did not alter the FIR but had implicated not just police personnel but also passport authorities and the postal department in their investigation. However, this case was not taken to its closure, hit a roadblock, and possibly stalemated,” Annamalai wrote in the letter.

On the directions of the Madras High Court, a thorough probe was initiated by Eswaramurthy, IGP Intelligence-Internal security, and his office has sent letters to departments concerned -- passport offices, post offices for sanction of the suspected or accused officers to be implicated and charge-sheeted in the case

“In his investigation, Eswaramoorthy added Davidson Devaasirvatham as one of the officials to be investigated in this case. Accordingly, he sought the documents from the DGP, and the sanction letter was forwarded to Home Secretary for his consent,” Annamalai said, adding that the sanction letter from the Home Secretary was forwarded to Devasirvatham to provide documents related to the case.

There has been no progress in this case ever since, Annamalai said, adding that while officials in the passport and post offices have sent their consent, the consent for legal proceedings against senior police officers and Devasirvatham is pending.

“We humbly request your intervention in this matter, and instruction from your good offices be kindly issued to the state government to keep the police officers involved under immediate suspension to avoid further interference in this case,” Annamalai said. He also demanded a probe either by the Central Bureau of Investigation or the National Investigation Agency at the earliest.