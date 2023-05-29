ISRO launches GSLV-F12 carrying navigation satellite from Sriharikota

Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) GSLV F12 on Monday successfully launched NVS-O1, a second-generation navigation satellite series which will ensure continuity of legacy NavIC services and also provide new service in L1 band, from the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The GSLV-F12 carrying NVS-01 satellite weighing about 2,232 kg, lifted off from the second launch pad of SDSC at 10.42 am. This is the 15th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and the 9th flight with Indigenous Cryo stage.

Sixth operational flight of GSLV with indigenous Cryogenic stage, the GSLV-F12 will place NVS-01 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

NVS-01 is the first of the second-generation satellites envisaged for the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services, the agency said, adding that NVS series of satellites will sustain and augment the NavIC with enhanced features.

NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) provides accurate real-time positioning and timing services over India and a region extending approximately 1,500 km around the Indian Mainland. The fully deployed NavIC constellation consists of seven satellites in GeoSynchronous / Inclined GeoSynchronous Orbits.

NVS-01 satellite is built around the standard I-2K Bus and is compatible with GSLV. It has a lift-off mass of approximately 2232 kg.

“It carries navigation payloads operating in L1, L5 and S bands. The satellite is powered by two solar arrays, capable of generating power up to 2.4 kW and a Lithium-ion battery supporting payload and bus load during eclipse. The satellite employs both passive and active thermal management, unified bi-propellant propulsion system and three-axis body stabilised zero momentum system with reaction wheels,” the ISRO said.

As compared to the first-generation satellite series, the second-generation satellite series includes L1 Navigation band and encompasses indigenously developed Rubidium atomic clock.

The key applications of NavIC include terrestrial, aerial, and maritime navigation, precision agriculture, geodetic surveying, emergency services,

fleet management, location-based services in mobile devices, marine fisheries, orbit determination for satellites, and Internet-of-Things (loT) based applications.



This is ISRO’s fourth launch in 2023 after SSLV launch in February, OneWeb India-2 mission in March, and PSLV-C55 mission in April.