Kasargod witnesses spike in Covid-19 local spread; two more deaths in Kerala take toll to 31

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 12 2020, 20:44 ist
Health workers collect swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 tests, in Kozhikode, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala's Kasargod seems to be witnessing a fresh wave of concern with 41 of the 56 new Covid-19-infected persons in the district getting infected through local contacts.

With that, the total tally of Covid-19 active cases in the district has reached 222.

The number of cases through local spread continued to remain high in Kerala on Sunday. Of the 435 fresh Covid-19 cases, 206 were through local contacts.

Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram, where a super spread was confirmed, did not witness a fresh spike on Sunday. However, 31 of the 40 fresh cases in the state capital were through local contacts.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old woman who died in Thrissur and a 52-year-old Alappuzha native who died a few days back were found to be Covid-19 positive, taking the Covid-19 death toll in Kerala to 31.

