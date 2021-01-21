Kerala Assembly rejects notice seeking Speaker's removal after heated debate

The Kerala Assembly on Thursday witnessed an unusual procedure of discussions on a notice of the Opposition seeking removal of the Speaker, while the Speaker came down from his dais and sat among the members and denied a series of charges ranging from his connection with gold smuggling case and corruption raised by the Opposition.

With the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, strongly backing Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, the notice given by the Opposition party, Congress-led United Democratic Front, was rejected by the house. The Opposition staged a walkout protesting against the Speaker's reluctance to step down from the post.

Indian Union Muslim League MLA M Ummer gave the notice for removing the Speaker alleging his nexus with those accused in the gold smuggling case, especially UAE consulate former employee Swapna Suresh, alleged involvement in smuggling currency and corruption realted to renovation of the legislative assembly complex.

Since the notice against Speaker was being considered, the Speaker sat on the Deputy Speaker's seat and the Deputy Speaker V Sasi chaired the house.

The Speaker said that the allegations against him were just based on hearsays and reiterated that he was clean. He also said that he had already clarified the context in which he turned up for inaugurating a shop on the invitation of Swapna owing to the acquaintance with her as UAE consulate employee.

While Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that Ramakrishnan had caused insult to the Speaker's post due to his nexus with smuggling accused, members of the treasury benches alleged the Chennithala had also invited Swapna to the Iftar party he hosted, however, Chennithala denied it. The Chief Minister said that the Opposition was taking into account the dubious statements of the accused as they have no other issues to be raised against his government.