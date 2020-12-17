Kerala polls: J P Nadda thanks voters for BJP's show

Kerala civic polls: J P Nadda thanks voters for BJP's 'improved' show

The CPI(M)-led LDF emerged the main winner in the polls followed by the Congress-led UDF

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 17 2020, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 13:39 ist
BJP President J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

With the BJP making some gains in the local body elections in Kerala, party president J P Nadda on Thursday thanked the state's voters and said his party will continue to expose the "corrupt, communal & hypocrite" politics of both the LDF and UDF fronts.

The CPI(M)-led LDF emerged the main winner in the polls followed by the Congress-led UDF. While the BJP was at third position, its leaders have drawn consolation from the party's improved show in the state where assembly elections are expected to be held in April-May next year.    

Nadda said, "I thank the people of Kerala for giving an improved mandate to BJP in Local Body Elections. @BJP4Keralam President @surendranbjp Ji & Karyakartas worked tirelessly & with this mandate, we will continue to expose the corrupt, communal & hypocrite politics of both LDF & UDF fronts." 

J P Nadda
Kerala
BJP

