Kerala Congress caught up in row over Kashmir tweet

The Congress in Kerala has been caught up in a row over a tweet in connection with the film 'The Kashmir Files'.

Even as the controversial tweet from the official Twitter account of Congress in Kerala (Congress Kerala) on Sunday was withdrawn, the party posted on Monday that it stands by the facts mentioned in the earlier post and the post was withdrawn as the 'BJP hate factory' was misusing it for communal propaganda.

In the tweet that was withdrawn, it was allegedly stated that after the terrorist attacks instead of providing security to the Kashmiri Pandits then Governor and BJP-RSS supporter Jagmohan directed that the Pandits should leave the country. The tweet was with the hashtag 'Facts about Kashmiri Pandits'.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is starring in the film based on a story on exodus of Pandits from Kashmir, said that it was shameful that the Congress in Kerala was stating this even after the release of the film. He also added that it could be an attempt of the Congress to make itself feel important as the party collapsed.

The 'Congress Kerala' later came out with a series of tweets: "We stand by every single fact in yesterday's tweet thread about the #KashmiriPandits issue. However, we've removed a part of the thread, seeing BJP hate factory taking it out of context and using it for their communal propaganda. For BJP, #Kashmir is a Hindu-Muslim problem. For Congress, it's a long battle between separatists & those who stand with India. Let's respect ALL Kashmiris who've made sacrifices in this battle. Congress brought peace & rehabilitated victims. BJP ruined it for politics."

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress told the media that he was unaware of the tweet. The party had no discussions over the film, he said.

