Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

With many parts of Alappuzha district in Kerala being flooded, a couple had to depend on a large cooking vessel to reach the temple premises to solemnise their wedding on Monday.

Akash and Aishwarya hailing from Alappuzha district had to sail on the cooking vessel to the temple at Thalavady due to the flood. The two got on to the vessel from a nearby house and their friends and relatives helped them sail to the temple for around 500 metres. Only close relatives could attend the wedding.

Many parts of Alappuzha district, especially Kuttanad areas, are under water. The region suffers floods even when it rains in the nearby districts as around 10 rivers connect with the Vembanad lake that lies close to Kuttanad. The region is also below the sea level.

During the 2018 floods, such cooking vessels had seen extensive use as a mode of rescuing and transporting those stuck in their homes. Entering wedlock in a flooded hall adjacent to the temple, the couple were joined by a small group of relatives.

The couple told reporters -- who were covering the rising water levels in the district and had arrived at the hall after hearing about the nuptials -- that due to Covid-19 they had kept the invitees to the minimum.

They said since they had scheduled the wedding for Monday, they decided to go ahead with it as it was an auspicious event and did not want to delay it any further.

When they arrived at the temple a few days ago, there was no water, but it was flooded following the heavy rains in the last two days. Akash and Aishwarya are working at a hospital in Chengannur.

(WITH PTI inputs)

