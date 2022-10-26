Kerala gold smuggling accused woman challenges CPM leaders

Kerala gold smuggling accused challenges CPM leaders

The CPM leaders had termed the allegations baseless and made a counter-allegation that Suresh was now acting as per the directions of BJP-RSS

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 26 2022, 07:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 07:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh has posted some personal pictures of former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan to back her allegations that the CPM leader sought sexual favours.

Suresh also told a section of media that she challenge Sreeramakrishnan as well as two other former minsters against whom she made similar allegations recently to file defamation against her. 

The CPM leaders had termed the allegations baseless and made a counter-allegation that Suresh was now acting as per the directions of BJP-RSS.

Kerala
India News
CPM

