Kerala to replace Guv as Chancellor through ordinance

Kerala government intends to replace Governor as varsities' Chancellor through ordinance, says Minister R Bindu

The decision to issue the ordinance was taken in a cabinet meeting, a source in CMO said

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 09 2022, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 12:20 ist
Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Wednesday said the LDF government through an ordinance intends to replace the Governor with expert academicians as Chancellor of universities in the state.

The decision to issue the ordinance was taken in a cabinet meeting, a source in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Also Read: After Kerala HC order, scores level 1-1 between Governor and government

The state government's move comes amidst the ongoing tussle between it and the Governor over functioning of universities, including appointment of Vice Chancellors, in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Bindu said the government has taken the decision for the improvement of the higher education and universities in the state.

On queries whether Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would sign the ordinance, the minister said she hopes that he would act according to his Constitutional duties.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
India News
Arif Mohammed Khan
Pinarayi Vijayan

What's Brewing

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

When a demotion led to a detonation

When a demotion led to a detonation

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kerala's football fervour impresses FIFA too

Kerala's football fervour impresses FIFA too

Banking dynasty scion Evelyn de Rothschild dies at 91

Banking dynasty scion Evelyn de Rothschild dies at 91

DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy

DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy

The pages of procrastination

The pages of procrastination

 