Kerala government intends to replace Governor as varsities' Chancellor through ordinance, says Minister R Bindu

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Wednesday said the LDF government through an ordinance intends to replace the Governor with expert academicians as Chancellor of universities in the state.
The decision to issue the ordinance was taken in a cabinet meeting, a source in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.
Also Read: After Kerala HC order, scores level 1-1 between Governor and government
The state government's move comes amidst the ongoing tussle between it and the Governor over functioning of universities, including appointment of Vice Chancellors, in the state.
Speaking to reporters, Bindu said the government has taken the decision for the improvement of the higher education and universities in the state.
On queries whether Governor Arif Mohammed Khan would sign the ordinance, the minister said she hopes that he would act according to his Constitutional duties.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...
Can AI write better recipes than humans?
When a demotion led to a detonation
Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire
Kerala's football fervour impresses FIFA too
Banking dynasty scion Evelyn de Rothschild dies at 91
DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy
The pages of procrastination