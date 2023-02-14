Kerala govt warns those hoarding low-cost typhoid jab

Kerala government warns of action against those hoarding low-cost typhoid vaccines for hotel staff

The Left government today extended by two more weeks the deadline to obtain the health cards

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 14 2023, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 20:11 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

The Kerala government on Tuesday warned of stern action against those hoarding reasonably-priced typhoid vaccines, which is was mandatory for hotel employees in the state for procuring health cards.

State Health Minister Veena George said the decision to take action was taken following complaints that some pharmacies were selling expensive typhoid vaccines to those applying for health cards as part of government rules.

Meanwhile, the Left government today extended by two more weeks the deadline to obtain the health cards.

The minister noted that at least 60 per cent of the staff in hotels and food industries in the state have collected the health cards till now and the last date was extended till February 28.

Billed as 'Health card,' the certificate has been made mandatory by the Health department for hotel employees in the wake of food poisoning cases reported across the state. "Stern action will be taken against those who hoard reasonably-priced typhoid vaccines and sell expensive ones. A direction in this regard has been issued to the Drugs Controller," George said in a release.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
Typhoid

What's Brewing

Tina Fey, Poehler to embark on their first comedy tour

Tina Fey, Poehler to embark on their first comedy tour

Quakes can't be predicted but can be forecast, but how?

Quakes can't be predicted but can be forecast, but how?

Coffee trumps economic crisis, Tim Hortons opens in Pak

Coffee trumps economic crisis, Tim Hortons opens in Pak

F-35 fighter demonstrates prowess at Aero India

F-35 fighter demonstrates prowess at Aero India

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

Developing libraries for development

Developing libraries for development

Jadeja, an indispensable force

Jadeja, an indispensable force

 