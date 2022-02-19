Kerala Governor accused of playing bargaining tactics

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday faced criticism from both the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front for allegedly playing bargaining tactics.

While many leaders of the ruling front, including some ministers, accused the Governor of playing bargaining politics over his Constitutional obligation of delivering the government's policy statement in the Assembly, the opposition UDF boycotted the Governor's policy address on Friday.

The opposition MLAs shouted 'go back' slogans against the Governor as he entered the house and tried to disrupt the policy address. But an agitated Governor said that it was not the time for protest and went ahead with the address. Subsequently, the opposition boycotted the house.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan later told reporters that the Governor and government were involved in a quid pro quo deal. The Governor was making appointments in universities as per the political interests of the left-front and in return, the government accepted the Governor's demand to appoint a BJP state leader in Raj Bhavan.

The opposition also flayed the transfer of an IAS officer, general administration department principal secretary K R Jyothilal, allegedly after the Governor insisted that he would sign on the policy statement of the government only if action was taken against the officer.

In the order issued by Jyothilal appointing BJP state leader Hari S. Kartha as Governor's personal assistant, it was mentioned that there was no precedent of appointing persons with political affiliation in Raj Bhavan. This irked the Governor.

CPM and CPI leaders, including a couple of ministers, also flayed the Governor's stand. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran accused the Governor of playing a bargaining tactics over his Constitutional obligation of delivering the policy statement in the Assembly. He also said that the government need not have succumbed to the Governor's pressure tactics.

Meanwhile, in the policy statement, the Governor accused the centre of neglecting the state's demands with regard to the GST compensation and budget allocations. He also accused the centre of bringing in legislation against the state's interests without consultations. He also backed the semi-high-speed rail project mooted by the state government and sought central approval for the project.

