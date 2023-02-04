Kerala Governor, CM, Ministers condole Vani Jairam's demise

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ministers, political leaders and eminent singer K S Chithra were among those who condoled the demise of iconic playback singer Vani Jairam who was found dead in her apartment in Chennai on Saturday.

The 77-year old singer had crooned over 10,000 songs in 19 languages including a handful of superhit songs in Malayalam.

"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Smt #VaniJayaram, noted playback singer whose melodies have enthralled audiences in Malayalam and other languages. May her soul attain Mukti #Vanijayaram, " Khan tweeted.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said:"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Smt #VaniJayaram, noted playback singer whose melodies have enthralled audiences in Malayalam and other languages. May her soul attain Mukti #Vanijayaram ":PRO,KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/zHgbhb6B7y — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) February 4, 2023

Expressing grief over her demise, Vijayan said Vani Jairam was an extraordinarily talented singer who won an incredible place in the minds of music buffs with her expressive voice. From Mohammed Rafi to the new generation singers, Jairam sang with a large number of musicians in her career spanning over seven decades and even after her demise, she would continue to live in the hearts of her fans through her melodious songs, the CM said in a message. With her clear Malayalam accent, she did not give even a chance for anyone to think that she was not a Keralite, Vijayan said, adding that "her demise is a loss to the Indian music world."

Also read | Veteran playback singer, Padma awardee Vani Jairam found dead; police probe under way

Chithra said she heard the news of Jairam's demise with shock and disbelief. She also remembered Jairam as a "true legend" who has a strong classical foundation. "It is with utmost shock & disbelief that I heard about the sudden passing away of Vani amma. Spoke to her just two days back. A true legend. A very versatile & multi lingual singer with a strong classical foundation. May her soul rest in peace," she tweeted.

It is with utmost shock& disbelief I heard about the sudden passing away of Vani amma. Spoke to her just two days back. A true legend. A very versatile & multi lingual singer with strong classical foundation. May her soul rest in peace. 💐💐😔#VaniJayaram #KSChithra pic.twitter.com/M3xSYvla2I — K S Chithra (@KSChithra) February 4, 2023

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan recalled that she had a peculiar style of singing which always kept a youthful energy in her voice. Jairam's musical journey conquered several generations and reached a perfection and her sweet voice cannot be forgotten by music buffs, he added.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan described her demise as unexpected and said she was one of the legendary singers who created the golden age of film music in the country. She showcased equal excellence in Carnatic and Hindustani music and Vani Jairam's ability to render songs with great clarity in any tune has been hailed by many music directors, he recalled. Minister V N Vasavan, Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, BJP state chief K Surendran, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala were among those who condoled the singer's demise. Vani Jairam was 77 and was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai, where she was found dead, police said. Vani Jairam's husband predeceased her and she had no children.