Kerala Governor extends Onam greetings to Malayalis across the world

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday extended his Onam greetings to the people of the southern state and Malayalis across the world. "I convey my heartiest Onam greetings to the people of the state and other Keralites all over the world.

The celebration of Onam calls to mind the treasured legacy of a life of equality, oneness and prosperity and enlivens every home with the ethereal joy of festivity," he said in a statement issued by Raj Bhavan. Khan said everyone should come together to "spread the melody, beauty and sparkle of Onam across the globe as Kerala's unique message of love, equality and harmony".

Onam, the biggest annual festival of Kerala, falls on Thiruvonam day in the month of 'Chingam' in the Malayalam calendar and is celebrated by all Keralites, cutting across class, caste and religious barriers.

This year Thiruvonam falls on Thursday, September 8.

According to mythology, Kerala was once ruled by 'Mahabali', a generous Asura (demon) king.

During his reign, everyone was equal and deception and theft were unheard of. The Devas (Gods), who were envious of Mahabali's popularity, managed to get him pushed down to the netherworld with the support of Lord Vishnu. But, he was allowed to return to Kerala on Thiruvonam day every year and Keralites celebrate Onam as the homecoming of the legendary king.