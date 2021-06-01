Kerala HC directs Lakshadweep to frame guidelines on Covid-19 patients' evacuation

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Lakshadweep administration to bring in guidelines on evacuation of Covid-19 patients from the islands to Kochi.

The Lakshadweep administration led by Praful Khoda Patel had recently decided to impose restrictions on evacuation of Covid patients by airlifting them to Kochi. This had triggered strong protest.

Considering a petition challenging this, a division bench of the High Court directed that the committee formed by the Lakshadweep administration for screening the evacuation requests should formulate the guidelines. The court would consider the petition again next week.