Gold smuggling: HC junks probe plea against CM Vijayan

Kerala HC rejects plea for ED, Customs probe against CM Pinarayi Vijayan in gold smuggling case

The dismissal of the plea was confirmed by a lawyer associated with the case

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Apr 12 2023, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 15:27 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking a Customs and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the alleged involvement of high-ranking political functionaries, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the gold smuggling through diplomatic bags case.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas rejected the petition by Aji Krishnan, the founder secretary of NGO Highrange Rural Development Society (HRDS) India, which had briefly employed Swapna Suresh -- one of the accused in the case.

The dismissal of the plea was confirmed by a lawyer associated with the case. The lawyer said the petition was dismissed as being non-maintainable and on merits.

Also read | Kerala HC refuses to quash FIRs against gold smuggling accused

The detailed order is not yet available.

Suresh, a former employee of the UAE Consulate here, was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with another accused Sandeep Nair from Bengaluru on July 11, 2020.

The NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Customs conducted separate probes into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold worth Rs 15 crore from the diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5, 2020.

Several people, including M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to the Chief Minister and another ex-employee of the UAE Consulate here, Sarith, were arrested in connection with the case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala High Court
India News
Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala
Gold smuggling case
Enforcement Directorate

Related videos

What's Brewing

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

Taylor Swift fans grapple with breakup reports

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth

Dozens of dead stingrays found on Brazil beach

Dozens of dead stingrays found on Brazil beach

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

Can intelligence be separated from the body?

Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion

Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion

E-autos yet to catch on despite B'luru’s EV progress

E-autos yet to catch on despite B'luru’s EV progress

 