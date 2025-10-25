<p>Udupi: A case has been registered against two individuals for illegally transporting rice meant for the government’s Anna Bhagya free rice distribution scheme.<br><br>According to the complaint filed by Suresh H S, Food Inspector of Kundapur, based on reliable information, officials intercepted a truck near the crossroad close to Maravanthe Beach on National Highway 66 in Trasi village, Kundapur taluk, on October 24.</p>.Karnataka Cabinet modifies 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, will provide Indira Kit in lieu of 5 kg rice.<p>The team led by the complainant, along with Gangolli police personnel, stopped a truck approaching the spot. The driver attempted to flee but was caught by the police. Upon questioning, he was identified as Nanjunda KR. He revealed that the rice was being transported illegally under the instructions of Shafiq Saheb from Bhatkal. </p>.<p>The truck was loaded with 214 sacks, amounting to a total of 107 quintals of rice, reportedly meant for Sri Basaveshwara Agro Rice Industries located on 2nd Cross, MG Road, Mandya. The total value of the seized rice is estimated at Rs 2,56,800. Gangolli Police have registered a case under Nanjunda KR and Shafiq Saheb under Sections 3, 6, and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, for illegal transportation of rice meant for public distribution</p>