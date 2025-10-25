🎭 Political Theatre | PM Modi says NDA to break electoral records in Bihar; Congress slams his silence on Trump's Russia oil claim

<p>Hello readers! India celebrated Diwali this week, the fesival of lights and now we are back to witnessing some major events in India's political landscape. With Bihar Assembly elections fast approaching, there is plenty of drama to witness.</p><p>The opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc appeared to have moved past weeks of squabbling in poll-bound Bihar when RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was declared as the CM candidate of the coalition, which seeks to wrest power from and entrenched NDA.</p><p>The elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.</p><p>So here is another week of political happenings, some new, and some dragged on from previous weeks. </p>.<p><strong>The hustle and bustle in Bihar </strong></p>.<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc declared <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-tejashwi-yadav-declared-cm-face-of-mahagathbandhan-3772646">Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face</a> for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. With this, Yadav, at the age of 35, could become the youngest chief minister of the state if I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power. </p><p>This week senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was in Patna to resolve differences with the Opposition bloc. Gehlot "keeping in mind the complex social structure of Bihar", stated that Bihar could have Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni and leaders from other sections of society as deputy CMs if they get victory in the polls. </p><p>Before important events like elections, it is quite common for parties to raise questions at each other. Now, Tejashwi Yadav has questioned <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-elections-2025-tejashwi-yadav-questions-nitish-kumars-health-after-he-garlands-female-candidate-at-poll-rally-3771180">Nitish Kumar's 'health' </a>after he garlanded a female NDA candidate at poll rally.</p><p>RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared the video clip on his X handle with the remark, "He is a strange man indeed. If he is in sound mental health, why is he reading out from a written speech and indulging in such behaviour?"</p><p>The state is buzzing with energy as it nears the date of polling, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are doing their part — public rallies before the polls.</p><p>PM Modi and Shah will be holding rallies separately in various parts of the state. Modi and Shah will be holding public rallies seperately in various parts of the state. </p><p>At a public rally, PM Modi asserted that "NDA under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar" will break all the previous electoral records in the upcoming polls, while taking a swipe at the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, which he said was led by "people out on bail".</p>.<p><strong>When 'good friend' turns 'mauni baba'</strong></p>.<p>Trump's claims have shaken the ground for Modi government before, following attacks from the opposition and their quest for answers.</p><p>That has happened again. This time, United States President Donald Trump claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India will <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/trump-claims-modi-has-assured-him-india-will-not-buy-russian-oil-3765861">stop purchasing oil from Russia</a>. </p><p>Not only the United States, but the United Kingdom also ramped up <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/now-uk-steps-up-pressure-on-india-sanctions-refinery-in-gujarat-for-buying-oil-from-russia-3766925">pressure on India</a> to cut down oil imports from Russia.</p><p>Following this the Congress took a jibe at PM Modi and said Trump's "good friend" <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-turns-mauni-baba-whenever-trump-makes-claims-on-operation-sindoor-russian-oil-congress-takes-a-dig-3768550">turns "mauni baba"</a> whenever the US president makes claims on Russian oil, or Operation Sindoor. </p><p>The opposition party also took a dig at Modi, saying what he conceals, "Trump reveals", and showed discontent over the US president announcing India's policy. </p><p><strong>'Bachke rehna re baba'</strong></p><p>PM Modi will be attending the ASEAN summit virtually instead of travelling to Malaysia, which the Congress claimed is to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/modi-avoids-meeting-trump-in-kuala-lumpur-as-us-president-repeats-claim-on-india-cutting-russian-oil-imports-3772552">avoid "being cornered"</a> by Trump. </p><p>Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said posting messages in praise of President Trump on social media is one thing, but to be seen hobnobbing physically with the man who has claimed 53 times that he stopped Operation Sindoor and also claimed five times that India has promised to stop buying oil from Russia is "far too risky" for the PM.</p><p>"The PM may well be recalling that old hit Bollywood number: Bachke rehna re baba, bachke rehna re," Ramesh said.</p>.<p><strong>Karnataka govt vs RSS</strong></p>.<p>Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is facing a political turmoil in Karnataka after Minister Priyank Kharge pushed for a ban on their activities, like 'shakhas' and 'camps' in government institutions.</p><p>Kharge then wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking disciplinary action against government employees having <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/now-priyank-kharge-seeks-action-against-karnataka-government-employees-with-rss-links-3766225">links with RSS</a>. </p><p>Even after the ban, RSS went ahead with their activities with their route march in Sedam despite denial of permission.</p><p>Amid this row, Independent MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal also <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/expelled-bjp-mla-yatnal-writes-to-siddaramaiah-seeks-restrictions-on-offering-namaz-in-public-amid-rss-row-3768003">wrote to Siddaramaiah</a> urging him to ensure Namaz is not conducted on roads, or government premises without prior permission, citing such activities "cause obstruction to vehicular and pedestrian movement, inconvenience to the public and endangering the pedestrians."</p><p>Taking a dig at Karnataka government, MP Jagadish Shettar said Congress is "only making noises" against RSS ban as in reality the ban will not withstand legal scrutiny. Further he stated that while in power, BJP never banned RSS activities as claimed by the Congress government. </p>.<p><strong>Statehood for J&K a matter of time</strong></p>.<p>Its been a year since Omar Abdullah took oath as the Chief Minister. The CM has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his promise of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/omar-abdullah-renews-call-for-jk-statehood-as-national-conference-govt-marks-one-year-in-power-3766489">restoring the statehood</a> to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the people had expected the assurance to be honoured within the first year of his government.</p><p>However on the other hand, Amit Shah <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/statehood-of-jammu-and-kashmir-to-be-restored-at-appropriate-time-amit-shah-3768722">promised restoration</a> of statehood at "an appropriate time".</p><p>Shah also claimed that after the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has "taken a U-turn" and "no local terrorist has been recruited in the last nine months".</p><p>Omar Abdullah is stern on his decision of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/wont-ally-with-bjp-for-restoration-of-statehood-to-jammu-kashmir-cm-omar-abdullah-3768851">not allying with BJP</a> for restoration of statehood, saying saying his party has no intention of repeating the "mistakes" committed by others in the past.</p>.<p><strong>More from Karnataka</strong></p>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son made a statement about his father's political career, which started a storm in the state. </p><p>Yathindra Siddaramaiah stated that his father is at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/father-nearing-end-of-his-political-life-yathindra-siddaramaiah-sparks-yet-another-buzz-around-leadership-change-3772072">fag end</a> of his political life and Minister Satish Jarkiholi is a leader with similar progressive ideological thinking. His statement led to speculation, amid talks about leadership change in the state.</p><p>There have been speculation about the CM change in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as "November revolution".</p><p>Meanwhile, MLA Basavaraju V Shivanganga slammed Yathindra, calling his statement "childish" and he is "trying to create confusion". </p><p>Exit stage left,</p><p>DH Newsletter Team</p>