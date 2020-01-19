Kerala: Hindu couple gets married in a mosque

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Jan 19 2020, 20:34pm ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2020, 20:37pm ist
Hindu couple getting marries in the mosque. (DH Photo)

A Hindu couple, Anju and Sharath tied the knot at Cheruvally Muslim Jamaath Committee situated in Alappuzha district of South Kerala on Sunday.

The marriage took place as per Hindu rituals.

DH had earlier reported that the Jamaath Committee will conduct the marriage ceremony considering the request of the bride's mother, who hailed from a financially weak background.

Kerala Chief Minister Mr Pinarayi Vijayan shared the picture of the marriage on his social media post citing it as yet another instance of communal harmony in Kerala.

 

 

Hindu
Mosque
Kerala
