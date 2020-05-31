Kerala IPS officer sleeps on office floor on last day of service

Kerala's senior most IPS officer, Jacob Thomas slept on his office floor on the last day of service on Sunday.

Thomas, who is an officer of the 1985 batch IPS, posted the picture of his office room on social media on Sunday morning with a bed-sheet on the floor. "Last days beginning and sleep in the office room itself," he commented.

With an axe in his hand, he also told a section of media that he will be beginning his next role in life with the axe of Parasurama.

Thomas has been sidelined almost throughout his 35 years long service. He could wear the khaki uniform only for around five years during the initial years of service. Most of his service was on deputation in various institutions and public sector undertakings. He is retiring from service on Sunday as managing director of Metal Industries, a Kerala government PSU involved in manufacturing of metal tools and other products.

Thomas was initially considered as a no nonsense officer. Later many corruption allegations, including forest land encroachment in Kodagu, came up against him. He was posted by present Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as Vigilance director. He initiated probes and cases against a minister and many top IAS-IPS officers. Subsequently, he was removed from Vigilance director post citing the allegations that came up against him.

Thomas landed in trouble after he openly flayed the government and penned a service story without government nod. He was placed under suspension for nearly two years before being reinstated to the current post last year.

Though Thomas sought VRS last year for contesting Lok Sabha polls under the banner of an NGO, government reportedly rejected his plea citing the pending departmental proceedings.