Kerala Minister donates gold bangle for kidney patient's treatment

In a heartening move, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu donated one of her gold bangles for the treatment of a kidney patient who has no other option other than to undergo transplantation.
The minister, who was attending a meeting in Irinjalakuda area of Thrissur district of a medical aid committee for kidney transplantation, was moved by the plight of 27-year-old Vivek Prabhakar who needs to undergo a kidney transplant.
She immediately removed a gold bangle from her wrist and gave it as the first donation towards his treatment cost and set an example for others to emulate. The minister was invited to the committee meeting as a representative of Irinjalakuda.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Prince George's pics from his Wimbledon debut go viral!
Protesters 'unwind' at Sri Lanka PM's home, Prez palace
India to pip China as most populous country next year
DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem
Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi
Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality
Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties
DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?
Army man sets fastest solo cycling record
From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all