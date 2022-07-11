Kerala Minister donates gold bangle for kidney patient

Kerala Minister donates gold bangle for kidney patient's treatment

The minister, who was attending a meeting in Irinjalakuda area of Thrissur district was moved by the plight of a 27-year-old

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 11 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 16:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a heartening move, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu donated one of her gold bangles for the treatment of a kidney patient who has no other option other than to undergo transplantation.

The minister, who was attending a meeting in Irinjalakuda area of Thrissur district of a medical aid committee for kidney transplantation, was moved by the plight of 27-year-old Vivek Prabhakar who needs to undergo a kidney transplant.

She immediately removed a gold bangle from her wrist and gave it as the first donation towards his treatment cost and set an example for others to emulate. The minister was invited to the committee meeting as a representative of Irinjalakuda.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
offbeat

What's Brewing

Prince George's pics from his Wimbledon debut go viral!

Prince George's pics from his Wimbledon debut go viral!

Protesters 'unwind' at Sri Lanka PM's home, Prez palace

Protesters 'unwind' at Sri Lanka PM's home, Prez palace

India to pip China as most populous country next year

India to pip China as most populous country next year

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi

Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi

Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

 