Kerala Minister K T Jaleel to move legally against Lokayukta order asking him to quit

Kerala Higher Education and Minority Welfare Minister K T Jaleel is planning to move the state High Court against the order of Kerala Lokayukta that found him guilty of nepotism and declared that he should not continue as a member of the council of ministers.

The Lokayukta on Friday gave a report to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take appropriate action on the same.

Jaleel said in a social media post that the allegations against him were earlier dismissed by the Kerala High Court and the Kerala former Governor P Sathasivam. Hence, he said he would move legally against the Lokayukta order after seeking expert legal opinion.

The allegation against Jaleel was that his second cousin K T Adeeb was appointed as general manager of Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation by altering the qualifications required for the post. Following the allegations, Adeeb had resigned from the post in November 2018.