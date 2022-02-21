Kerala Muslim scholar urges state to lift hijab curbs

Kerala Muslim scholar urges state to lift hijab curbs

Kerala had also witnessed Muslim women staging demonstrations against the hijab ban in Karnataka with the slogan ‘hands off my hijab’

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvanthapuram,
  • Feb 21 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 04:44 ist
All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar. Credit: @sheikhaboobacker

Muslim scholar and All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar has urged the Karnataka government to withdraw the decision to ban Muslim girls from wearing hijab in educational institutions.

Musliyar said that the ban on hijab amounts to discrimination as similar restrictions are not imposed on other religions and sections. Such restrictions would promote enmity among various sections. Hence, the authorities should keep off from imposing such restrictions, he urged.

He said Sikhs are allowed to wear turban at all places and nuns are allowed to wear their religious attire. Then why are those restrictions were imposed only on one section? he asked.

Kerala had also witnessed Muslim women staging demonstrations against the hijab ban in Karnataka with the slogan ‘hands off my hijab’. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Kerala
Hijab
Hijab row

Related videos

What's Brewing

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

What we know from Perseverance Rover's 1st year on Mars

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Italy's Etna spews smoke and ashes, closing airport

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

Who will win the great return-to-the-office face-off?

 