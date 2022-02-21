Kerala Muslim scholar urges state to lift hijab curbs

Muslim scholar and All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar has urged the Karnataka government to withdraw the decision to ban Muslim girls from wearing hijab in educational institutions.

Musliyar said that the ban on hijab amounts to discrimination as similar restrictions are not imposed on other religions and sections. Such restrictions would promote enmity among various sections. Hence, the authorities should keep off from imposing such restrictions, he urged.

He said Sikhs are allowed to wear turban at all places and nuns are allowed to wear their religious attire. Then why are those restrictions were imposed only on one section? he asked.

Kerala had also witnessed Muslim women staging demonstrations against the hijab ban in Karnataka with the slogan ‘hands off my hijab’.

