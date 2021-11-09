Kerala officials fear becoming 'scapegoats' in tree-felling controversy

Even as the Kerala government blames a section of officials for the order granting permission to fell 15 trees near the Mullaperiyar dam and the opposition Congress demands a judicial probe, the officials who issued the order maintained that they acted very well within the norms.

The Kerala government on Sunday decided to keep in abeyance the order issued by the forest department allowing Tamil Nadu to fell 15 trees near the Mullaperiyar dam site in Idukki district as the order triggered allegations that the Kerala government officials acted against the interest of Kerala.

Tamil Nadu wanted to fell the trees in order to strengthen the Baby dam attached to the Mullaperiyar Dam so as to increase the water level of the Mullaperiyar dam, water from which is diverted to Tamil Nadu. But Kerala is against increasing the dam water level citing risks of the over century-old dam collapsing and was even demanding construction of a new dam.

While the left-front government in Kerala has put the blame on the officials for allowing Tamil Nadu to fell trees, forest department sources said that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Bennichan Thomas issued the order on November 5 allowing Tamil Nadu to fell the trees only after the Supreme Court-appointed Supervisory Committee comprising top officials of the Central Water Commission and Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments took a decision in this regard on October 26.

Forest department sources said that since the case pertaining to the dam was coming up before the SC again on November 11, the Kerala government could receive strictures as the Tamil Nadu's application for felling the trees in order to strengthen the baby dam was pending since 2015. Moreover, since the dam is situated in a leased land Tamil Nadu even did not require Kerala's permission to feel trees in the area. As per an SC order in 2006, the dam area is also exempted from Forest Conservation Act and Wild Life (Protection) Act.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front raised the issue in the Assembly on Monday through an adjournment motion notice and demanded a judicial probe. The opposition also staged a walkout after permission for the adjournment motion was denied.

Mullaperiyar dam is a sensitive issue as at least six districts in Kerala would be badly-hit, in case the over a century-old dam collapses. Social media campaigns involving celebrities for decommissioning the dam is also going on in Kerala. Hence the state government has been cautious on each step on the issue. For this reason, the officials were fearing that they may become scapegoats as the political leadership tries to save its face over the tree felling issue.

