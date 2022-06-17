Kerala panchayat offers day trip to students who didn’t clear SSLC

A panchayat in Kerala’s Malappuram district has offered to organise a one-day trip for those who could not clear the Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate examination.

Although the state recorded 99.36 percentage pass mark in the Kerala SSLC—the results of which were announced recently—the Marakkara panchayat, near Valancherry town in Malappuram, decided to offer something that might cheer up and motivate those who failed the SSLC.

A one-day tour to a nearby water theme park, and counselling by experts, are planned as a part of the programme themed 'Failure is the Way to Success'.

Of the 4.26 lakh students who appeared for the SSLC examinations this year, about 2,800 were unable to pass the examination.

While there have been offers by private firms of free stays at resorts, or ‘free biryani’ last year—the pass percentage was 99.47 in the Kerala SSLC—this is supposedly the first time that a local governing body has come up with such a motivational initiative.

Marakkara Panchayat President Sajna T P told DH that while the majority of the students celebrate their victory, the chances of the few students who couldn't clear the exams feeling depressed was quite high. Thus, her panchayat decided on the motivational programme. All ward members were directed to pick out the students who could not clear the exam, as they might not voluntarily come forward, for the programme.

The higher pass percentage in the senior secondary examinations in Kerala over the last two years had triggered concerns over the quality of students pursuing higher education. As regular classes were disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, examinations were lenient last year, some alleged.