Kerala: Priest and nun found guilty in 28-year-old Abhaya murder case

A priest and nun in Kerala have been found guilty of murdering a nun at a convent in Kottayam district In the state 28 years back.

Sister Abhaya, aged 21, was found dead in the well of the St Pius X convent in Kottayam on March 27, 1992. Knanaya Catholic priest Thomas M Kottoor, who was the first accused, and Sister Sephy, who was the third accused, were found guilty by the CBI special court in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The sentence would be pronounced on Wednesday.

CBI's finding was that Abhaya was murdered after she witnessed the illicit affairs of the accused. While Thomas Kottoor was found guilty of murder and trespassing, Sephy was found guilty of murder. The second accused, father Jose Poothrikkayil, was discharged earlier and the CBI would be filing an appeal against it.

The case witnessed the investigation teams of the Kerala Police initially concluding it as a suicide. Though the CBI that took over the probe in 1994 found that it was a murder, the initial

investigation teams could not trace the accused and tried to close the investigation at least three times. But the court insisted on the further probe. The present CBI team took over the probe about 15 years back. The Catholic priests and the nun were even subjected to narco-analysis test to unearth the facts. They were arrested in November 2008. The CBI filed the charge sheet on July 17, 2009

CBI's finding was that Abhaya was a second-year pre-degree student of Kottayam BCM College. On the morning of the day she was found dead she went to the kitchen to drink water that time she saw the accused priest and nun in compromising position. Subsequently, she was murdered by an axe and her body was dumped in the well of the convent.

While many key accused in the case died, a small-time robber Raju alias 'Adayka' Raju stated before the court that he witnessed two priests in the convent in the early hours of the day Abhaya was found dead. Raju entered the convent premises with the purpose of robbery.

Sephy even allegedly underwent hymenorrhaphy as part of efforts to scuttle the probe. Though there were 133 prosecution witnesses in the case initially, only 49 could be examined before the court as many died and many were too aged as the case prolonged.

Human rights activist Jomon Puthenpurackal, who has been fighting for justice in the case over the last 28 years, said that this verdict could be considered as God's verdict. Apart from attempts to scuttle the probe, Jomon also faced several threats from many quarters for pursuing the case.

Abhaya's parents Thomas and Lellamma of Kottayam died a few years back. Her brother Biju said "God heard our prayers. It was due to God's intervention that the present judgment came as there were several attempts to scuttle the probe. If there was no intervention by influential people, the case could have been proved within months," he told a section of media.