Kerala records higher recovery rate than positive ones for third consecutive day

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 09 2020, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 19:37 ist
Medical staff collect samples from people at newly set upped Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) to test for the COVID 19 coronavirus at Ernakulam Medical College in Kerala. AFP

Even as 12 more fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala on Thursday, the state heaved a sigh of relief as the number of persons getting recovered was more than the new cases, for the third consecutive day.

As many as 38 persons recovered in the last three days, while the number of fresh cases reported was only 30. With six US nationals being discharged from the Ernakulam medical college hospital on Thursday, all the eight coronavirus-infected foreign nationals in Kerala have recovered.

While 11 of the 12 persons who were tested coronavirus-positive on Thursday were found to have got the infection through local contacts, and mostly from their own family members. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the people need to remain cautious until the state came out from COVID completely.

Meanwhile, in order to tide over the financial crunches caused by COVID-19, Kerala has urged the Centre to grant permission for issuing Special Pandemic Relief Bond. The state also demanded that the borrowing limits of the state be increased to 5%.

