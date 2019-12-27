Kerala to keep detention centre proposal in abeyance

The Left-Front government in Kerala has decided to keep in abeyance the Centre's long pending directive to set up a detention centre to keep persons accused of illegal immigration and visa norms violation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the centre directed in 2012 to set up detention centres in all states and the then Congress ministry in Kerala entrusted the social justice department to take follow-up actions.

However, no solid steps were taken yet. The government has now decided to keep the matter in abeyance.

The fresh decision came following allegations that detention centre was being set up in Kerala amidst the ongoing row over CAA, even as Kerala government decided not to implement the Act.