Kerala Tourism's 'In-Car Dining' to serve food in parked vehicles

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  • Jun 19 2021, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2021, 22:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock

In view of the Covid-19 situation in the state, the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) is launching an in-car dining facility that serves food inside parked cars.

The facility provides breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. It will be introduced at select Aahaar Restaurants of KTDC. This would reduce the risk of Covid-19 spread and still allow eating in public places.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said that the scheme was being implemented considering public safety hazards. It would offer a new experience to the customers. A slide in the second wave of the pandemic was expected to help the tourism industry pick up, he said.

"We plan to reach out to the people with safe and tasty food.KTDC hotel chains will be renovated under the project 'Mission Facelift' after classifying them on a priority basis," he revealed, announcing major projects under the tourism corporation.

Floating restaurants will be set up in select destinations across the state on the lines of the one at Veli in Thiruvananthapuram, the first of which will come up at Kadalundi, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

