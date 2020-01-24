Kerala's CPM-Congress joint anti-CAA stir short-lived

Even as the joint stir by the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala against CAA last month received national attention, the unity was short-lived.

The UDF has now decided to stay away from a statewide human chain being organised by the LDF on January 26 to protest against CAA. Instead, the UDF will be forming human maps in all districts on January 30. Congress leader and Wayand MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to come down for the event.

It is being said that the CPM was trying to take political advantage of the joint stirs prompted the UDF leaders, especially the Congress leaders, to keep off from joint stirs, even as they maintain that the police action against anti-CAA protests in Kerala was the reason for to keep away from joint stirs with the ruling front.

Sources in the Congress said that the CPM was trying to make inroads into the Muslim vote banks of the Congress by using the anti-CAA stirs. Hence many senior party leaders, including the Kerala PCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, openly opposed the joint stirs right in their initial stage.

Vindicating the claims of attempts by the CPM to woo the minority community by using the anti-CAA stir, CPM central committee member M V Govindan stated on Friday that even as the Indian Union Muslim League, which is a key coalition partner of the Congress, stayed away from the anti-CAA human chain being initiated by the left front on January 26, a major chunk of the members of the Muslim community and IUML workers would join it. He also asked the IUML leaders to join the human chain. The IUML leaders, however, declined the invitation.