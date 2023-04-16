Keralite dies in crossfire in Sudan clashes 

In the shootout between the paramilitary forces and the armed forces in Sudan, a man from Kerala died. The deceased is Albert Augustine of Alakkode in Kannur district of Kerala.
He was an ex-serviceman and was working in Khartoum in Sudan for the past few years as a supervisor in Dal Group, a private company.
Albert Augustine's father Augustine told IANS that his son died in the crossfire between the paramilitary forces of Sudan and the armed forces. He said that Albert was killed while he was on a telephone call.
The relatives of Albert Augustine said that they have petitioned the Government of India to bring his mortal remains back to his home town.
