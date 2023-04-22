Kochi Water Metro will accelerate port city's development, says Kerala CM ahead of launch

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday termed the Kochi Water Metro, set to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, as a "dream project" of the state that would accelerate the growth and development of Kochi.

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said PM Modi would launch the Kochi Water Metro service in a function here on April 25. With the launching of the flagship project set up at a cost of Rs 1,136.83 crore in the port city, one more assurance given to the people of the state by the LDF government is being fulfilled, Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

In a tweet, he said exciting times are ahead for the southern state's transport and tourism sectors. "The world-class #KochiWaterMetro is setting sail! It is Kerala's dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats & 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW," he tweeted.

KfW is a German funding agency. As a first phase of the project, service would begin soon from High Court-Vypin terminals to Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals, the Chief Minister said in his Facebook post.

The cost-effective and secure journey in air-conditioned boats would help people to reach their respective destinations without being stuck in traffic snarls, he said. Passengers can travel in both Kochi metro and water metro using the "Kochi 1" card. They can also book the tickets digitally, the CM added.