Krishna river board asks Telangana to stop using waters for power generation

The Krishna River Management Board has asked the Telangana government to stop withdrawal of waters for power generation at the Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects.

All the three projects on Krishna straddle the two Telugu states.

For some time now, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are accusing each other of building unauthorized lift irrigation schemes dependent on the Krishna waters. The issue precipitated last month with Telangana using the river waters to generate electricity at these projects following Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's orders.

In a letter sent on Thursday, KRMB member (power) LB Muanthangi has asked the Telangana power generation corporation officials to stop further release of waters immediately through Srisailam Left Power House, Nagarjuna Sagar Dam and Pulichintala project, “as it is agreed that quantum of water drawn for power generation purpose is incidental to irrigation and drinking water needs.”

“It is therefore imperative to follow the water release orders issued by the KRMB.”

The KRMB had, last month, asked Telangana to stop water releases from Srisailam Left Power House, “except in case of extreme grid exigency.”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has been complaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union water resources minister Gajendra Shekhawat and the KRMB that Telangana producing hydel power at the Krishna basin projects is “resulting in precious water wasted into the Bay of Bengal due to the surplus at Prakasam Barrage.”

The Rao government had earlier rejected Reddy's request to stop power production at the Srisailam project.

On Thursday, KRMB has reportedly also asked the Reddy government to not proceed with the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme Right Canal without the board's approval.

Meanwhile, farmers of AP's Rayalaseema region, Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna districts have approached the National Green Tribunal stating that Telangana is proceeding with construction of the Palamuru Lift Irrigation Project “despite earlier undertakings that it would be limited only to drinking water supply until environmental clearance is obtained.”

The Tribunal has constituted a committee to examine the project and furnish a report, AP officials said.