Andhra Pradesh govt moves SC over water sharing row with Telangana

AP govt moves SC against denial of legitimate share of water by Telangana

The Andhra Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court against the "unjust act of denial of legitimate share" of drinking and irrigation water to its people by Telangana and its officials.

The state government filed a petition under Article 32 of Constitution "to protect the fundamental right of its people, including right to life of its citizens".

The AP asked the top court to direct the Centre to take control of the common reservoirs of Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala reservoir along with all their outlets and operate those as per the operating rules in vogue as per the binding award. And if necessary, with the help of police protection, operate both the common reservoirs of Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala reservoir without causing prejudice to AP.

It claimed that water meant for drinking, irrigation as a right of the people was being seriously impaired and infringed on account of unconstitutional, illegal and unjust acts on the part of the state of Telangana and its officials.

The plea claimed Telangana was refusing to follow decisions taken in the apex council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, directions of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) constituted under the 2014 Act, and directions of the Union government.

"More significantly, Telangana is clearly in violation of a binding Award, popularly known as “Bachwat Award” made on May 31, 1976, and expressed provisions of the 2014 Act, whereby Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," it claimed.

"This has caused immense hardship for people of State of Andhra Pradesh as availability of water has been seriously prejudiced by depletion in Srisailam Dam project as well as other projects such as the Nagarjuna Sagar Project and the Pulichintala Project," the petition claimed.

It also pointed out the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has also written to the Prime Minister on July 1 and 7, 2021 and sought his urgent intervention in view of the serious threat to right to life of tens of millions of citizens of Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, the AP Chief Minister has also addressed letters to the Ministry of Jal Shakti on July 1 and 5, 2021.