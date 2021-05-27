Lakshadweep administration defends controversial orders

As protest against the Lakshadweep administration's decisions keep on mounting, the administration on Thursday came up with a defence saying that vested interest groups and those involved in criminal cases were unleashing a false campaign against the administration.

Lakshadweep collector S Asker Ali said that the recent decision of the Praful K Patel-led administration was aimed at giving a direction and momentum to the development that was lagging in the island. The island is being developed holistically, he said at a press conference in Kochi in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the resentment among the people was brewing further as the administration continued to introduce fresh directives like imposing restriction on evacuating patients from the island. An all party meeting rejected the justifications of the administration and decided to strengthen the stir. BJP local leaders may also back the protest.

Justifying the decision to bring in Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act, Ali said that illegal smuggling of weapons and drugs were increasing in the island. But when journalists pointed out the low crime rate in the island as per NCRB reports, he said that the island was so far more or less peaceful, but was witnessing increasing smuggling activities and hence, preventive measures were being initiated as part of the "holistic development" being planned as to save the youths.

He said that the Covid SOP was revised as per centre's guidelines and the intention was to revive the island's economy. The health infrastructure of the island was being developed by constructing three hospitals.

He also said that only illegal encroachments in the island were being evicted, and chicken and beef were removed from school diet in order to promote fish.

Regarding the disqualification of parents, having more than two children, contesting local body elections, the collector said “Only parents of such children born after the date of implementation of the regulation will be barred from contesting".

Meanwhile, the Kerala Assembly is likely to pass a resolution urging the Centre to address the concerns of the people.