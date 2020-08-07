Landslide in Rajamala in Idukki district, several estate workers feared trapped

Landslide in Rajamala in Idukki dist, several trapped

Torrential rains pounded Pettimudi in Rajamala in the high range Idukki district, triggering a landslide early Friday morning with several estate workers of a tea plantation feared trapped.

Communication links to the area have been affected as the power lines have snapped in the rains.

At least 70 people are suspected to be trapped under soil, burying nearly 20 houses of plantation workers.

Police and Fire service personnel have rushed to the spot and the district administration has asked hospitals in the region to stay prepared.

The India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert in the region.

In Ernakulam district, as the water level in the Periyar river rose, the famous Shiva temple on the river bank has been almost submerged.

Shutters of various dams have also been opened causing water level in the Periyar river to rise.

