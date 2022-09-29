Last phase of Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala begins

Last phase of Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala begins, to enter Tamil Nadu

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Kerala on September 10 evening and traversed through the state for 18 days

PTI
PTI, Malappuram,
  • Sep 29 2022, 09:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 09:09 ist

Accompanied by a huge crowd of supporters, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning began the last phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala.

The foot march -- which resumed from Marthoma College Junction at Chungathara here -- would take a break at CKHS Manimooly at Vazhikadavu after covering around 8.6 km.

According to the itinerary of the yatra, from Vazhikadavu, Gandhi would travel to Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur in Tamil Nadu by car. The march would resume from Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur around 5 pm and halt for the day at Gudalur Bus Stand after covering around 5.5 km.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Kerala on September 10 evening and traversed through the state for 18 days.

The 3,570 km and 150-day-long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Bharat Jodo Yatra
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Dasara over the centuries

Dasara over the centuries

DH Toon | Uncertain times at Congress High Command

DH Toon | Uncertain times at Congress High Command

IISc develops algorithm to detect, classify epilepsy

IISc develops algorithm to detect, classify epilepsy

Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry

Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry

 