LPG supplies normal in Tamil Nadu & Puducherry; no need for panic booking: OMCs

LPG supplies from the three major Oil Marketing Companies -- IndianOil, BPCL and HPCL would be normal during the coming days and there was no need for panic booking as restrictions have been imposed by the State government as part of steps to curb the spread of coronavirus, an apex body said.

The back-end of the delivery chain of LPG comprises bulk input, bottling and distribution logistics are functioning 'normally without any hindrance' and supplies of cylinders would continue to be normal, a statement issued on behalf of the State Level Coordinator for oil industry in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry said here.

The OMCs advised customers that due to the prevailing atmosphere (due to prohibitory orders in Tamil Nadu), panic booking with 'no' actual need may divert the essential supply of cylinders away from those who really need it.

"In view of the situation, it is advised to book the refills at normal cycles as per the customers' regular need. The LPG delivery staff as a precautionary measure would wear face masks for mutual safety during the delivery of cylinder, the statement added.

Tamil Nadu is under a lockdown till March 31 from Tuesday till March 31 from 6 PM on Tuesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus and prohibitory orders 4 would be invoked for its implementation.

Barring essential and emergency services, public and private transportation would not function during this period. Fifteen persons in Tamil Nadu have reported positive for the COVID-19 and are currently being treated in various government hospitals across the State.

Meanwhile, on supply of fuels at petrol pumps in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the companies said fuel outlets would be manned by skeletal staff to offer fueling services to support reduced traffic and essential movement on emergencies. Customers are assured that their requirement of fuels would be adequately met by the public sector oil companies, the statement added.