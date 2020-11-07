Madras HC Chief Justice A P Sahi tests positive for Covid-19

Madras High Court Chief Justice A P Sahi tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, a senior health official said on Friday.
His condition was stable, the official said.
The CJ had gone to the hospital on Thursday with complaints of cough, drowsiness and discomfort and he tested positive on Friday. Justice Sahi underwent a CT scan and other tests.
