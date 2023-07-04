Madras HC delivers split verdict in Senthil Balaji case

Madras High Court delivers split verdict in Senthil Balaji case

Justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the ruling on the HCP filed by Balaji's wife against her husband's 'illegal detention'.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 04 2023, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 11:52 ist
Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji. Credit: IANS Photo

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday delivered a split verdict on the habeas corpus petition of arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji.

Justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the ruling on the HCP filed by Balaji's wife against her husband's "illegal detention".

Also Read: DMK may consider browbeating Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi over Senthil Balaji's dismissal

While Justice Nisha Banu set Balaji at liberty, the other judge disagreed with it.

The bench then directed the registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice for it to be referred to another bench.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a cash-for jobs-scam when he was the Tranpsort Minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.

