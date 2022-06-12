Madurai Adheenam should remember Kanchi pontiff’s arrest: DMK

With the Madurai Adheenam criticizing the Tamil Nadu government on various issues, the ruling DMK on Sunday issued a veiled threat to the pontiff, reminding him of the arrest of Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal, the head of the famous Kanchi Sankara Mutt, by the then J Jayalalithaa administration.

An article in Murasoli, the DMK’s mouthpiece published by Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi, launched a scathing attack on the pontiff of the revered Shaivite mutt asking him to stop making statements that could “disrupt religious harmony and public peace.”

However, the article said, reference to the arrest of Kanchi mutt’s head (on murder charges) despite his political clout should not be seen as a “threat” to Harihara Desika Gnanasambantha Paramacharaya, head of the Madurai Adheenam which was established by celebrated saint-poet Thirugnana Sambandhar 1,500 years ago.

“This is only to make him (adheenam) understand that his threats of invoking the names of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah will not work in a state like Tamil Nadu. He (adheenam) goes and meets Modi, but Prime Ministers and Presidents make a beeline to Kanchipuram to meet the mutt head,” the article in Murasoli said.

The article went on to add that the Madurai adheenam’s authority was “zero” when compared to that of the Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal, who not just enjoyed clout among those governing the nation but also the media. It also reminded the pontiff that he was the only head of the mutt who was “exceeding his brief” by talking politics while others are “doing their job.”

The comments are being interpreted as a warning to Gnanasambantha Paramacharaya that when law can take its course against a “powerful person” like the Kanchi mutt head for “whose appointment VVIPs waited”, action can also be taken against him.

“He (adheenam) is making absurd statements which have even made angry HR&CE minister P K Sekarbabu who is otherwise known for his patience, modesty, devotion to God, and humility. The DMK government follows the principle of not interfering in the belief of any faith,” the article said.

The attack comes days after the pontiff launched an all-round attack on the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department by accusing it of turning places of worship into a “den for plunderers” and his constant criticism of the DMK dispensation.

The pontiff is often seen in the company of BJP leaders – he had met Modi in Chennai on May 26 during the latter’s visit to TN and another influential mutt, Dharumapuram Adheenam, had played host to Governor R N Ravi. The long article concluded by “reminding” the pontiff of the statement of senior TN BJP leader H Raja who said, “Stalin is more dangerous than Karunanidhi.”

“Staying silent with those who disturb public peace and indulge in criminal activities is not possible. The Madurai Adheenam should know that the law will take its own course. The incident cited by us should remind him of the power of law,” the article added.

It also spoke about the “misadventures” of Arunagirinathar, the Madurai pontiff’s predecessor who passed away in 2021, especially his campaigning for the AIADMK during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls to “install Jayalalithaa” as the Prime Minister.

The pontiff had taken a hard stance against the DMK government last month when the Mayiladuthurai district administration imposed a ban on Pattina Pravesam, carrying the head of the Dharumapuram Adheenam on a palanquin. However, the ban was reversed later.

Interestingly, Gnanasambantha Paramacharaya’s elevation was challenged by elusive godman Nithyananda, who was appointed as junior pontiff of the Aadheenam in 2012. However, he was removed from the post within a few months on charges of misconduct.

The Madurai Aadheenam has a rich tradition and is the oldest Tamil Shaivite monastery. Thirugnana Sambandhar is one of the most prominent of 63 Nayanmars who are believed to have lived between the sixth and 10th centuries BC.