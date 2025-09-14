UK, US to sign multibillion-dollar tech deal during Trump's visit

<p>The United Kingdom and the US are preparing to sign a landmark technology agreement in the coming days as part of President Donald Trump’s visit to the UK, the British Embassy in Washington said on Saturday.</p><p>This agreement aims to bolster collaboration between the two nations' trillion-dollar tech sectors, enhancing opportunities for businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.</p> .<p>While the final details were still being negotiated, the embassy said the partnership will focus on key technologies, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, telecommunications, and quantum computing.</p><p>“Cutting-edge technology such as AI and quantum computing will transform our lives,” UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall, who was appointed to her role on September 5, said in a statement.</p><p>Trump is set to fly to the UK on Tuesday for a second state visit, which is expected to last three days. He is due to be accompanied by a delegation of US executives including Nvidia Corp CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI's Sam Altman.</p> .<p>BlackRock plans to invest $700 million in British data centers as part of a string of deals to be announced during Trump's state visit next week, Sky News reported on Saturday.</p><p>Since the start of the year, both countries have published AI Action Plans. U.S. firms such as Anthropic and OpenAI are increasingly establishing international offices in London, while UK-based companies like DeepMind continue to invest in trans-Atlantic collaborations.</p>