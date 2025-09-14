China’s military warns Philippines against provocations in South China Sea

<p>Beijing: China’s military said on Sunday it had conducted "routine" patrols in the South China Sea and warned the Philippines against any provocations, according to a spokesperson for the Southern Theater Command. The spokesperson said the Philippines must immediately stop provoking incidents and escalating tensions in the South China Sea.</p><p>Chinese troops will continue to defend the country’s sovereignty in the region, the spokesperson added.</p> .<p>China claims almost all the South China Sea - a waterway carrying more than $3 trillion of annual commerce - despite overlapping claims by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam. </p>